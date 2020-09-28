The Richland Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to abolish the long-vacated township manager position and the ordinance that created it.
The job had been unfilled since 1999. To fill the vacancy then, Rian Barker took on responsibilities in addition to his duties as public works director. In 2005, Barker was promoted to executive director, a less powerful substitute for township manager.
“The duties he’s taken care of are exactly what we want to replicate,” Supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
Barker is retiring in 2021, and the supervisors plan to make another hire.
Having the ordinance about the township manager left the supervisors open to Barker’s successor assuming the higher role of township manager, Heffelfinger said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, people asked why the board was so “afraid of having a manager.”
“We had a tradition of board involvement. We want to maintain that,” Heffelfinger said.
“Where you have traditional township manager, you might not have that type of involvement.”
Also during the public comment, Patricia Hillegass said she thought it was a backward move.
“Johnstown is looking for one. Windber has one,” she said.
She also indicated a manager may help the township modernize.
“Other municipalities have meeting minutes online,” Hillegass said.
“Why isn’t it online? I just feel like we are going backward.”
