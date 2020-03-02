Candidates have begun to seek appointment to the Richland Township Board of Supervisors after Chairman Melvyn Wingard retires.
Wingard is set to retire April 1 with 53 years of board service.
The supervisors have 30 days after Wingard’s retirement date to appoint a new member to finish his term that ends next year.
On Monday, during the supervisors’ meeting at the Richland Township Municipal Building, two people expressed interest in taking Wingard’s place.
Fred Morello introduced himself to the board as a professional engineer with MIC Industries. He informed the board that he has sent his candidacy letter in the mail and asked that they consider appointing him.
David Alan Strushensky delivered his candidacy letter to the board during the meeting.
His letter stated that his career experience includes work as a supervisor with Harley-Davidson Motor Co.
In other business during the brief meeting, the supervisors made a plea for residents to participate in the 2020 census, which affects public funding.
The supervisors’ Vice Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. stressed the importance of participating in the once-in-a-decade national head count.
“I am on the committee for the census project here in Cambria County ... It’s never been as important as it is now to participate because our population, unfortunately, is not on the rise and any missed counts affects our funding. Please encourage friends and family to participate,” Heffelfinger said.
Census forms are scheduled to be mailed to residents between March 12-20.
The census, an official population count taken every 10 years, as required by the Constitution, is used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
It also affects the way funds are allocated for numerous programs, including infrastructure and education.
