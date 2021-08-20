JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Once the system's in place, Richland School District will receive regular notices from the Richland Township and Geistown Borough police when a child has been involved in a traumatic event with the new Handle With Care program.
"It's simply making the school aware that something happened last night," Somerset Borough Police Chief Randy Cox said during a presentation on Friday at the high school.
Administrators, counselors and police from both municipalities gathered to hear from Cox about the benefits of this program.
His department implemented Handle With Care in February with Somerset Area School District and has seen success since then.
Cox brought the plan to Richland Township Chief Mike Burgan, who then introduced it to Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley.
"The bottom line is I think this is good for the kids," Nadonley said. "It's a matter of getting them the right support in my mind."
Handle With Care allows police to notify the district when a child has been involved in an incident, from a domestic dispute to a noise complaint, prior to the next school day.
That puts the relevant teachers and staff in a position to prepare for the child's arrival and provide the necessary support.
This is done through a simple process that takes about two minutes.
The officer doesn't use any more information than they would collect at a scene than normal and provides the district with the date, time, address, child's name and nature of the incident.
"I think this is an absolutely fabulous idea," Richland social worker Kelly Ford said.
She added that the district has something similar in place already because of the positive relationship with the police, but thinks the Handle With Care program will be an asset to the district.
Ford said it will allow staff to seek students out who may need support instead of finding out at a later date.
The licensed clinical social worker described it as "much needed follow-up care."
Handle With Care was created in West Virginia, where all school districts in the state participate.
During his presentation, Cox spoke about how repeat stress can affect a student, especially in school.
He said trauma can turn off a student's learning switch and noted that it could lead to behavioral outbursts as well.
By allowing the police to notify the schools, they can help learners succeed following a stressful event.
"I'm a pretty big advocate of the trauma-informed system," Cox said.
Burgan supports the implementation of Handle With Care and partnership with Richland School District.
"I think it would be a good idea," he said. "It's kids first."
Jason Shuman, one of his sergeants, agreed.
"It helps us help the school, which helps the kids," he said.
For more information, visit www.handlewithcarewv.org.
