Upset over Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation to withhold fall sports, Richland School District coach and teacher Chris Mangus is organizing a "Let Them Play" protest on Saturday.
"We've been hearing what the governor has recommended about canceling fall sports this year and as a parent who's friends with lots of other parents, we personally don't think that's the right thing to do," Mangus said.
In addition to teaching and serving as the junior high football and head boys and girls track coach, Mangus is also a parent to an upcoming senior athlete.
The non-school sanctioned gathering is scheduled to occur between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and parents, coaches, students and teachers are invited to participate.
Protestors are encouraged to line up on both sides of Scalp Avenue with homemade signs, not block entrances and exits along the roadway and respect the rights of the business owners in the area.
According to the Facebook event for the gathering, the goal is to stretch from Little's Beverage to the Silver Drive-in and solicit beeps, waves and fist-pumps from passersby.
"We just want our voices heard," Mangus said.
He added that the group in favor of having fall sports wants elected officials to know that there are "a lot of people that feel that way."
Bonnie Kidd, Richland's director of athletics, said she can't attend the protest but does plan on driving by and commends the effort Mangus has put forth to organize all of this.
She described Mangus as a "passionate coach" and a great teacher who cares about the students "deeply."
"I understand his need to draw attention to this," Kidd said. "I applaud his efforts."
The PIAA approved a two-week delay in the start of official practices and competitions.
"It's like a snow day," Kidd said. "We're on until we're off."
The students are practicing, with mitigation efforts in place, but Kidd said she's concerned about the state of fall sports and whether any games will be held.
Anyone with questions is directed to visit the Facebook event page, "Let Them Play in PA Protest (Richland)."
