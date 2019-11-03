A Richland School District is investigating an incident Sunday involving a student making a racial slur that was captured on video during a athletic competition at another school.
Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said the district launched an investigation after learning about the “hurtful” and “insensitive” comment and indicated it was still ongoing Sunday evening.
“The district promises a timely and thorough investigation of this incident and will implement appropriate and timely discipline,” he said, indicating fellow Richland students may also be punished for their “inappropriate” responses to the comment.” The students involved will be held accountable for their behavior.”
Posts on social media by school parents and community members indicated the incident was captured – and at one point shared on social media – at a cheerleading competition.
The video appeared to have been pulled offline by 8 p.m.
Richland’s administration notified The Tribune-Democrat about the incident and ensuing investigation Sunday.
A one-page statement was also sent to district parents, posted on the school’s Website and its social media accounts. “This type of hurtful behavior is not representative of the feelings and values of the 1,535 students in our district,” Nadonley added.
