All three Richland High School Visual Arts students who entered the 15th Congressional District Art Competition won an award during Saturday’s ceremony.
The event took place at The Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in Dubios.
Isabella Kern took first place while Merrick Bronzini and Camryn Lorence received honorable mentions for their work.
Additionally, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson presented Kern with her honors and a congressional citation for her oil-painted portrait.
Kern’s piece will be hung in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for the next year.
Lorence and Bronzini’s contributions will be hung in the gallery for the rest of the month.
