JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland Technology Student Association team took home two championships from the national conference at the end of June and earned top 10 spots in 10 events.
"This was the second time our chapters have brought home two national championships in the same conference," advisers Bryan Spangler and Justin Beach said in a statement. "We could not be happier with the results and with how much work these unbelievable students put in. Our seniors will be missed, but we look for great things from our young group coming up through the program."
One of the champion teams was made up of high-schoolers Melanie Gerko, MacKenzie Hawkins, Caitlin Mathis, Maggie Orr, Brian Zheng and Michelle Zheng for biotechnology design.
Michelle Zheng also earned a national championship for the future technology and engineering teacher categories.
The 21 Richland students who attended the contest in Dallas, Texas, competed against roughly 6,000 middle- and high-school learners from across the country.
They participated in more than 70 science-, technology-, engineering- and mathematics-related events ranging from biotechnology design and STEM animation to photographic technology and website design.
Several of the students took several places in fourth through 10th place of the competition.
High school
• Fourth place, on demand video: Samantha Bunnell, Leah Chung, Hawkins, Eryn McKendree, Orr and Brian Zheng.
• Fifth place, engineering design: Chung, Hawkins, Mathis, McKendree and Orr.
• Ninth place, debating technological issues: Andrew Bauer and Caden Milne.
• Ninth place, photographic technology: McKendree.
Middle school
• Fourth place, technical design: Meghan Steigert and Maisey Zvara.
• Sixth place, STEM animation: Caleb Bunnel, Boyi Chen and Nilesh Singh.
• Seventh place, website design: Chen, Jacob Hollan and Singh.
• Eighth place, electrical applications: Chris Geiser and Hollan.
• 10th place, forensic science: Steigert and Zvara.
