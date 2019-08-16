Incoming Richland High School seniors received a total of 67 instant college acceptance letters on Monday during the school’s annual college application workshop, school official said.
The district has been holding the event for the past three years, allowing students to meet with officials from local colleges – including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius, Pitt-Johnstown and St. Francis – apply on site and receive acceptance notifications the same day.
Representatives from PHEAA answered questions and students were able to look into several scholarships the schools are offering, officials wrote in a release to media.
