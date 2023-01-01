JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District students will return to school on Tuesday as scheduled, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley wrote in a letter to parents on Sunday, despite water damage at the district’s elementary and high schools caused by extreme low temperatures over the Christmas holiday.
“Some areas may look a little different when the students and staff return, but I can assure you that the buildings are safe as tremendous clean-up and remediation efforts have been made over the holiday break,” Nadonley said in the letter.
Testing revealed no mold in the buildings, Nadonley wrote.
The superintendent noted that most of the damage will be covered by insurance claims. He previously estimated the damage at approximately $350,000 between both buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.