Allison Wilson, a Richland Elementary School parent, said student pick-up is faster now that the school has installed the CarRider Pro system.
She considers this new arrangement a “really smart move” by the district.
"For an outsider looking in, it's been completely hiccup-free," Wilson said.
The CarRider system, which cost roughly $10,000, makes use of a sensor on the road to the school, one on the building and RFID tags in parents’ vehicles. The RFID system is similar to that used by the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s EZ Pass system.
One tag per family is provided by Richland. Additional tags can be purchased for $5.
“It’s an efficient process,” said Principal Gregg Wilson, no relation to Allison Wilson.
When a parent drives past the sensor, a message is sent to a TV in the gymnasium where students are waiting.
That correspondence alerts staff which students need to be lined up behind the building, and one by one they meet their parents.
When the vehicle departs, the other sensor logs that the child has left the premises.
Allison Wilson compared it to Disney World magic and added that she loves the efficiency of the new program.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, upward of 60 parents or more would have to find a spot in the elementary parking lot and enter the main vestibule to wait for their child to be dismissed.
“It was hard for me personally,” Allison Wilson said.
She drops off and picks up her first-grade daughter, Lia, every day and does so with her 2-year-old in tow, which provided another difficulty last year.
Gregg Wilson said the process was a time-consuming task, and there were safety concerns with some parents driving into the lot while others were walking to their vehicles with their children.
The novel coronavirus added an extra issue because large groups couldn’t congregate in that area anymore.
“We didn’t feel that was safe,” Gregg Wilson said.
That’s why Richland began investigating the CarRider system.
In the interim, school officials implemented an outside pick-up program.
Parents had a name placard they would hold up to a Richland employee at the entrance to the elementary road who would then radio to someone in the gym which student needed to be sent out.
It was an involved process that Gregg Wilson said required roughly 10 people and caused somewhat of a back-up on Theater Drive, especially because more parents began ferrying their students to and from school this year to keep them off the bus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gregg Wilson estimates that Richland officials handle nearly 100 vehicles every afternoon which arrive at about the same time.
With the CarRider system in place, the dismissal process is much faster.
The principal said all of the students can be accounted for and delivered to their parents in roughly 15 minutes.
Allison Wilson agreed that the process has improved over previous versions.
“I believe it’s definitely been more efficient and quicker,” she said.
