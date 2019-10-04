Richland School District will host the nationally-recognized program Rachel’s Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Richland High School performing Arts Center, 1 Academic Ave., Johnstown.
The program promotes a safe, positive school climate and is designed to prevent bullying and start a chain reaction of kindness and healthy decision making.
Attendees will hear the story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting and learn of her legacy’s impact on today’s youth.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-266-6081.
