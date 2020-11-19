Richland School District students will have access to a new, free learning tool at the end of the month, Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey said.
The district has contracted the Paper tutoring service, and fifth- through 12th-graders will have access to an online program that includes live tutors, 24/7 chats and unlimited sessions on any subject.
The program also features essay feedback.
"We think it really has a chance to be a game-changer to help our students reach their goals," Bailey said.
The district had been looking for ways to help students, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic showcased education gaps for some learners.
Students will most likely use the service for subjects such as math and chemistry, Bailey said.
But Paper also boasts a proficiency with foreign language, which he thinks could be helpful.
One of the benefits is that the Richland teachers will be connected to the students' work, Bailey said.
That way they can keep track of what is being inquired about and augment their lessons to better serve the learners.
Another advantage of the system is that students can ask questions at any time, day or night.
Access to the program will be granted using a student's username and password in Google Classroom and available beginning the week of Nov. 30.
COVID-19 relief funds were used to cover the cost of the service.
