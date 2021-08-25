JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District has updated its health and safety plan to require masks when students, staff and visitors cannot maintain six feet of distance for 15 minutes or longer and when changing classes.
“We’re doing what’s best to keep kids in schools,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said Wednesday.
The new district rules were announced late Tuesday, the day before the students at Richland were set to start the new year.
Leading up to the classes, masks were to remain optional for students, staff and faculty without exception.
School officials said the change is connected to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that changes the way contact tracing is done.
According to the agency, if students in the K-12 setting are within three to six feet from an infected learner and everyone “correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time” then the uninfected parties are not considered close contacts.
“This current status of masks in the classroom should eliminate contact tracing,” Director of Educational Services and pandemic coordinator Brandon Bailey said.
He added that all Richland decisions are based on the health and safety of the students and making sure classes can continue.
“We understand that this is a polarizing issue within the community and everybody has their own opinion on this topic,” correspondence from the district said.
“However, we are charged to keep our students and staff safe while also keeping our students learning within the classrooms.”
The letter, released Tuesday, also apologized for any inconvenience and stated that Richland will continue to be flexible with rules and regulations to protect students and staff.
Appropriate times for students to remove masks are at lunch, recess, during outdoor classes and activities, and when they can remain six feet apart.
The new mask mandate is not contingent upon the transmission rate in the community, according to the letter.
Richland also released an informational handout on Wednesday that was sent to families and posted to the district website detailing the importance of masks and how contact tracing and quarantines now work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.