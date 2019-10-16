Richland School District officials are finalizing plans to level the vacant Rachel Hill school next year.
And if the price is right, it could pave the way for a new elementary school parking lot, access road and, perhaps, tennis courts, district Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
School board members have given Sharon-based architect and engineering firm HHSDR, Inc. approval to plans, specifications – and eventually, bidding documents – to remove asbestos and demolish the former Rachel Hill school. Alongside that plan, three optional “alternates” are also being drawn up to consider outdoor tennis courts, a new access road and a larger parking lot for the current Richland Elementary next door, he said.
Rachel Hill was built in 1960 and became a storage-only building in 2007.
District officials have been talking about demolishing or repurposing the school for more than a decade, while the cost to perform the work has continued to climb. Now, with Rachel Hill’s old roof failing, the choice became simple: Pay approximately $600,000 to level the site and safely remove its hazardous building materials or potentially spend $18 million to fix it with no specific use in mind, he said.
“We’ve been talking about it for years. It’s time for Rachel Hill to come to the ground,” school board member Ray McCombie said.
The biggest question is whether bid results were permit the board to include the other projects eyed for the property, he said.
District officials have been eyeing improved access for Richland Elementary as part of the district’s master plan.
And with state regulations requiring separate bus and outside vehicle drop-off loops, a new shorter and wider access road off of Theatre Drive is planned, Nadonley said in a letter to the school district community.
Much like the larger parking lot board members are considering, the access road is being planned with an eye toward the future, when the current elementary school will renovated, Nadonley acknowledged.
“Anything with the elementary school is years down the road,” he said. “But it’s been 23 years since that building has been renovated ... and just like any home, you have to maintain it.”
The district is only planning for a $2.88 million project, including the projected $600,000 Rachel Hill demolition, for 2020. And Nadonley told residents in his Oct. 9 letter that the district has been setting aside funds for several years to cover the work.
If costs come in low enough, the project could also include an outdoor tennis court on campus, large enough for as many as six simultaneous matches.
Board members have been discussing options for replacing the district’s deteriorated Luray Avenue courts since at least 2013. Nadonley said it would be easier to provide a safer, more secure facility on campus, rather than one in a residential neighborhood several miles away.
“We’re looking to see if there might be funding opportunities to support the project,” he said.
Nadonley said HHSDR Inc. will spend the next several months moving the plans through a state permitting process before each project is advertised for bids next year.
It’s likely the board wouldn’t be in position to seek bids on the work until March, he said.
Nadonley said school officials have been urged by some residents to consider outside-the-box approaches to demolishing the school. But as with any public school project with a price tag above $25,000, the district will have to follow prevailing wage guidelines and other state requirements, Nadonley said.
Asbestos-containing materials also must be treated as hazardous waste and removed according to state specifications.
“No matter what work we do, it’s going to be a sealed bid process according to the laws we have to abide by,” Nadonley said. “We can’t just do this work any way we want ... or make a phone call and give (the job) to just anyone.”
