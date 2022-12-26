JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in water damage to its buildings after line breaks over the weekend.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said that just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, the district’s director of facilities got an alert regarding the elevator in the high school prompting him to look at the cameras in the building.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
The director of facilities found water in the elevator and water flowing from the second floor.
According to Nadonley, a water pipe broke above the nurse’s office, which connects to the guidance office, and the water extended into several classrooms on the second floor and went down the stairwell “like a waterfall." The water proceeded to do damage in the rooms below – which included the newly created alumni room, the teachers lounge and classrooms, as well as carpeting in the cafeteria.
“The extent of the damage in some of the areas is obviously dropped ceiling ... you have the grid work, which has to be replaced because it will rust, then you have floor tiles that will pull up and you'll have carpeting which some of these areas were just re-carpeted because we did some upgrades," Nadonley said.
"There is plaster damage, light panels have to be replaced because they were soaked and shorted out. So that's an overview of the damage there."
He credited the district’s director of facilities with finding the leak quickly.
“He got an alarm about our elevator and then right away, he got on ... and looked at the cameras to see what was going on in the building," the superintendent said. "He noticed right away and we can just trace the whole thing. No alarm went off for the actual water break and so he got there right away and called 911 and got the fire department there. They helped us out and now we have numerous cleaning crews coming in.”
The superintendent said the problem could date back to how the building was sealed when it was constructed in 2007 and the cold weather could have frozen the pipes but the exact cause is being investigated.
He said some flooding occurred Saturday at the elementary school.
A coil inside of a vent burst, which flooded three classrooms, Nadonley said. With damage to the rooms, computers and supplies, damage is estimated at $100,000 at the elementary school.
The district plans to be back up and running on Jan.3, the date students are scheduled to return to school. Mold testing will be completed in anticipation of their return, but students will notice some differences in the buildings.
“Unfortunately, the kids will see some areas without drop ceilings, some areas without carpeting right now without some floor tiles,” Nadonley said. "So it'll take a couple of months to fix. Hopefully everything's covered by our insurance."
