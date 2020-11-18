A Richland School District bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday at 6:58 a.m.
School officials reported that Bus 2 had “slid off of the road” at the corner of Grayson and Beech streets in the Belmont section of Richland Township.
The driver’s side of the vehicle made contact with a telephone pole at the bottom of a short, steep hill on Beech Street.
None of the five students who were on the bus or the driver were injured and the emergency services were contacted.
Damage to the bus was limited to the stop sign and swing arm being scratched and dented, a bent window awning and scratched window post.
