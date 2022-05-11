JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School Board held a special meeting Wednesday after a two-hour public financial workshop to pass a proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year.
That would include a 2-mill increase, raising the district’s total from 49.95 mills to 51.95 mills. It would be the district’s second tax increase in eight years.
“It’s all for the good of the school district,” board member Julian Beglin said after the meeting. “We’ve got to invest in our students.”
The majority of property owners within the district would pay $50 to $100 more yearly with the additional millage.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said that that majority will also see a larger Homestead/Farmstead Act refund this year because of higher state gambling returns, which could lead to an overall tax decrease for residents.
Expenditures for next year are projected at $26,906,431 and revenues are expected to be $24,942,687.
“We have to overestimate expenses and underestimate revenues,” Nadonley said. “It’s just part of the process.”
He also noted uncertainty about what funding the state could provide to public school districts.
Part of the higher expenditures is more than $400,000 in capital reserve spending for projects throughout the district, ranging from paving work to LED lighting installation.
The higher expenses also cover increased transportation and utilities costs and other expenses, such as Richland’s share in the cost of renovations at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
The final budget will be voted on during the June board meeting.
Beglin said a lot of tough decisions were made, but the financial process went smoothly this year. He commended the board and district staff’s efforts throughout the discussions.
Nadonley framed the increase as an investment that allows the district to offer a high-quality educational environment. Looking forward, the superintendent said that “every day is a budget day” and that the administration will work hard to continue to reduce costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.