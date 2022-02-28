JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through a unanimous vote, taken alongside other agenda items, the Richland School Board approved a motion at Monday’s meeting to continue participation in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference through the 2026-27 school year.
“The exciting thing is looking at renewing rivalries with, potentially, Windber and Conemaugh Township and some of the other schools that are close by,” Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey said. “It’s an exciting time.”
Bailey has served on the conference expansion committee during the transitional period that may see upward of 27 schools join, many from Somerset County, such as North Star.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Bailey said about the situation.
There will be a vote by the LHAC schools on March 7 to decide on how to proceed.
Bailey said the board’s motion on Monday was just to reaffirm participation in the conference and that he was looking forward to how it all played out.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
In his opinion, the expansion will make the organization stronger.
Ray McCombie, board president, agreed.
Another unanimous vote approved by the school directors was renewal of business manager Corina Long’s contract at the salary of $97,846.96.
“I appreciate the confidence of the Richland School Board and administration,” she said after the meeting.
Long added that she looks forward to the next five years in the position.
She said she looks forward to serving the district and doing what’s best for the students, staff, teachers and administrators.
Nadonley described Long as a “very dedicated” employee who puts in a lot of hours.
“She’s done a fabulous job here,” McCombie said.
He was pleased with the renewal of her contract.
According to a note on the agenda, Long’s salary is within the average of the area and the Intermediate Unit 8 schools with similar budgets and enrollments.
Additionally, the business manager serves as the transportation director for Richland, which is typically a separate position, and for the past decade she’s completed the annual management discussion and analysis report that would otherwise be outsourced.
Nadonley also noted that Long is responsible for handling district contracts, such as energy agreements.
