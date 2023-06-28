JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland school board passed the final budget at Monday’s regular meeting with a tax increase of 2.5 mills and expenditures set at $27,644,924 and revenues projected at $26,233,716.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley has defended the increase as a requirement to continue existing programming.
“There were reductions made over the years and the revenues never increased,” he said.
The district leader also cited the rising cost of operating a school as another reason for the needed boost to revenue.
In addition to the passed budget, the members approved more than 120 actions at Monday’s meeting. Most of the actions are related to annual expenditures, such as software licensing and contracts.
Nadonley said the June meeting’s agenda is always large because those renewals are tied to the budget, so the board can see all that’s included in their approval.
That ranged from the renewal of the district- wide GoGuardian student and classroom management and off-site filtering software at a cost of $11,400, to renewal of the Everyday Math software and purchase of consumable resources through McGraw Hill for the elementary school at a cost of $33,331.96, and much more.
Additionally, the school directors passed a motion to purchase four AEDs (automated external defibrillators) from CardiacLife at a total cost of $5,228 that will be paid for using Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Safety Grant funds.
They also hired Jessica Maxwell as the special education coordinator and director of pupil services and Ryleigh Shoff as the elementary music teacher effective in the 2023-24 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.