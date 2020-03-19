Following social distancing recommendations in association with the spread of COVID-19, the Richland School Board members met in the high school auditorium Thursday to open bids to remove asbestos at the Rachel Hill property.
If the board accepts the lowest bid of $142,150 from American Contracting at the Monday meeting, then this will be the first step of removing the structure.
Because of the pandemic that public gathering will also take place in the auditorium so those in attendance can spread out.
The board is expecting to broadcast the meeting online as well.
“The longer the project goes on, the more it escalates,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. “Every year it increases by at least 3%.”
There were seven bids from companies around the region to work on the Rachel Hill property but by the deadline Thursday the board, which was made up of Corina Long, Nadonley, Julian Beglin and Josh Shearman, only had five in front of them.
In the beginning of the year Richland sent out a request for proposal for the work and was estimated the budget to be around $200,000.
All other testing for the building has already been done, according to Nadonley.
If the board does decide to demolish the old school, Richland will follow a master plan that was laid out about three years ago.
Nadonley said one of the possibilities for using the area would be to make additions to the current elementary school, install a better access road, more parking and tennis courts.
However, in the case of the addition to the elementary school, Nadonley said the district would want to wait on that possibility until there was reimbursement from the state.
“Down the road there’s other things that we would do in phases as we could afford it,” Nadonley said. “It was never the intention of the master plan to go out and do everything all at once.”
