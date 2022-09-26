JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –Richland School Board approved an early extension to the teachers’ contract during the Monday meeting.
This move adds four years to the existing collective bargaining agreement with the Richland Education Association and is effective July 1 – the current contract’s end.
“The district approached, as we did last time, the Richland Education Association ... about an early-bird agreement that way it gives us stability in planning for future budgets and it gives us, obviously, labor stability,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The teachers approved the agreement last week.
Nadonley said the district has “labor peace” through 2027 now.
A note on the motion states that the contract is subject to review and approval by the special labor counsel.
Other approvals made by the board included authorizing the administration to invest up to $1 million from the sale of the old high school to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
That money will be put into the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust program.
Within this motion, the school directors allows district leadership to put a maximum amount of $250,000 in each bank for 365 days, where the funds will earn a blended rate of 3.5% to 4.2%.
According to a legal opinion from Richland’s bond counsel, Dinsmore and Shohl, the funding made from the investment can only be used to pay down remaining debt on the old building, which has been paid off for years, or for existing bonds on the current high school and future construction projects.
Nadonley described this as a great opportunity for the district.
“It looks like there’s various options but they’ll be put into four CDs ... at those blended rates and the other remaining $40,000 will be put into another fund that way we’re always meeting the insurance requirements,” he said. “It’s very secure.”
The superintendent noted that leveraging more income will allow the district to undertake other projects, such as improvements to the elementary building.
Penn Highlands purchased the former Richland campus from the district in January of 2021 for approximately $6 million after leasing the property for roughly 15 years.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.