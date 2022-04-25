JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Transportation was a common theme at the Richland school board meeting on Monday.
Superintedent Arnold Nadonley brought up the topic twice, when addressing the members and when the school directors passed a motion regarding school bus driver training.
One of the matters discussed involved the purchase of a van for primarily extracurricular activites. Nadonley wanted guidance on the matter before he continued to investigate it.
“Is this a route we want to go?” he asked.
The concept is that the district would purchase a van for school use that could carry up to 10 passengers and would cost around $46,000 using the state’s COSTARS purchasing program.
It would be kept at Miller Motor Co., which provides transportation services to Richland. Employees there would maintain the vehicle.
Nadonley said he’s already discussed the matter with company leaders, and they’re on board. School director Larry McCracken said he thought it was a good idea, and the rest agreed. Fred Yanity, another board member, added that he hoped the van gets used frequently.
Nadonley said he’ll keep looking into the situation.
In a related matter, the board approved a one-time $500 bonus to any Richland employee who completes and passes the bus-driving course. That incentive will end when the federal stimulus dollars do.
Another transportation matter under discussion at the meeting related to a new system for catching drivers who pass stopped school buses.
“It happens every single day,” Nadonley said.
He provided a breakdown about how the district catches those drivers using three cameras on the buses and files against them civilly.
If the motorist pays the $300 fine – he said about 75% do – then the matter is dropped and those funds go to local law enforcement and the district for more transportation safety materials. In a situation where the notice is ignored, then the violation is moved up to a criminal matter, which could result in hefty consequences.
