Several motions approved at the Richland School Board meeting Monday began the process of ultimately demolishing the old Rachel Hill Elementary School.
The board awarded American Contracting the contract for asbestos abatement at the cost of $142,150, authorized the superintendent and solicitor to do what was necessary to merge the five pieces of property that make up the elementary complex to meet Richland Township requirements for demolition and approved the investigation into financing the project.
For years, the district has been attempting to move forward with the removal of the old school but now work should begin by June and the building will be down by the end of the summer.
“That’s our plan and we hope it works,” board president Ray McCombie said after the meeting.
But in order to accomplish that, the district wanted to explore their financial options.
At the beginning of the meeting, board members heard from Jamie Doyle with Public Financial Management who laid out a number of possibilities for Richland to consider as far as financing in the future and refinancing of current debt.
After Doyle’s report, the board agreed that they liked what they heard and added two items to the agenda.
One allowed the administration to work with Public Financial to explore the possibility of a new bond series in hopes of acquiring around $3 million for capital projects and the other let the district and the firm look into refinancing an old bond series with the goal of collecting a minimum of 3% or around $750,000.
Refinancing the old bond series hinges on that savings, though.
“That would be the standard,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“We wouldn’t proceed unless we received a minimum of 3% savings on the existing debt.”
He went on to explain that there is money in reserve for the project, but at the moment Richland is considering financing the work because of the state of the market.
“In addition, we’re looking at financing this because you do not want to deplete all of your funds at any time and also because of the current situation in the world,” Nadonley said.
Board member Tim Warshel said there’s always been some other issue that’s come up when approaching demolition of the Rachel Hill property and he and McCombie breathed a sigh of relief that progress was finally being made.
