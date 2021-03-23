Richland School Board approved roughly $260,000 in infrastructure upgrades for the high school during Monday’s meeting.
The collective sum will pay for a new camera system, as well as a sound system and LED moving lights for the Richland Performing Arts Center.
These improvements are part of the district’s capital projects plan.
“We don’t let this stuff catch up to us,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“We don’t let it get to a point where it’s broken. We want to plan for the replacement cycle.”
The camera upgrade at a cost of $126,351 includes 95 cloud-based Verkada units and the company’s cloud licensing for five years from GovConnection Inc.
“The camera system itself will be just another safety measure for us to have,” high school Principal Timothy Regan said.
These improvements will be paid for through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds.
That can be done because of the heat mapping and personnel tracking features, Nadonley said.
The elementary school already has the Verkada cameras installed.
Shawn Hostetler, IT systems administrator for Richland, provided a refresher of how the system works during Monday’s meeting.
He compared the cameras the district has now, which rely on servers and have a maximum of 18 to 22 days of recording, to the Verkada cameras, which can record up to 120 days or more and do not need physical storage.
As for the RPAC, the members approved a $118,805 sound system from Kinetics AV to replace the “outdated” equipment that was installed in 2007.
“It was time to replace the sound system,” Nadonley said.
During February’s meeting, retired Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center Executive Director and board Secretary Michael Bodolosky advised the group that the center needed a new system because it wasn’t initially installed properly.
That upgrade will be paid for with either remaining construction funds, COVID stimulus monies or capital reserve funds under a COSTARS contract.
Some of the old equipment will be auctioned off or repurposed for use in the district, Nadonley said.
Another performing arts center improvement was given the green light Monday – eight LED moving lights and hanging clamps to complete the lighting project from Soaring Eagle Productions.
That will cost $17,128 and be paid for in the same manner as the former upgrade.
Nadonley said Richland has been purchasing lights over the past two years in phases, and this was the last batch needed to complete the project.
The new fixtures will be lighter, energy saving and are controlled from a master panel.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
