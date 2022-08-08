JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Within a bloc of motions at Monday’s Richland School Board meeting, the members approved a collective $140,734 in maintenance costs for two upcoming projects.
The first is roughly $53,000 to LTM Paving to pave Academic Avenue, which will stretch from the intersection with Community College Way, across Academic to Rosefield Street.
“That road is starting to get bad,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Nadonley added that the district wants to provide some preventative maintenance now before something catastrophic would happen to the base and cost a significant amount more in repairs.
School director Larry McCracken agreed with the evaluation.
“We think, as a board, it’s important to make sure things don’t get out of hand,” McCracken said.
He noted that preventative maintenance is always preferred.
The other project, which accounts for nearly $87,000, is stone resurfacing at the high school.
That was awarded to L&M Excavating.
Nadonley said the project will remove the mulch around the high school and replace it with landscaping stone.
This will save the district $15,000 per year in mulch alone, he said.
Another significant purchase approved at the meeting was buying a Bobcat brand Toolcat utility vehicle for the maintenance department at the cost of $87,444.81 through the COSTARS program.
This will replace an older piece of equipment and be better suited to the district’s needs, Nadonley said.
Additionally, Richland will share the its attachments for the utility vehicle with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, which has a similar model and compatible equipment.
Under personnel, the school board approved a separation agreement with athletic director Bonnie Kidd.
Nadonley said afterward that Richland wished Kidd the best, thanked her for her years of service and added that she’ll always be a Ram.
Her last official day was July 29.
