JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland school board approved a new nonexclusive sidewalk easement for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s REACHLand project at Monday’s meeting.
This agreement voids the previous as a result of the project location changing at the request of UPJ, the motion states.
The initial plan was for a paved and lighted bicycle path and sidewalk to connect the university, school district, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Highland Community Library and Richland Town Centre.
That will continue with this updated plan, which lists the sidewalk beginning at Highland Avenue and continuing down Schoolhouse Road to the Theatre Drive corner before turning down that street and continuing to the Kiwanis Memorial Veteran’s Park.
According to information from UPJ, the project will be done in two parts beginning this summer and completed by the end of October.
Timothy Leventry, board solicitor, provided some background to the group about the new easement during the meeting.
Leventry told the school directors that Pitt-Johnstown has been good to work with and that one of the main concerns of the new location was contouring so district lawnmowers could go over the sidewalk.
“I think it’s going to be a very nice project,” he said.
“We very much look forward to launching the first phase of this transformational project that will enhance the quality of life in our community,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said in a statement.
“We are especially grateful for the support we have received from the commonwealth, our donors and community partners including the Community Foundation (for the Alleghenies) and UPMC.”
The university is still seeking funding for future phases of the work, which will pick up from where it was left off at Eisenhower Boulevard towards WalMart.
Once all phases of the project are done, there will be a three-mile wellness loop available for the community.
Richland board member Julian Beglin, who’s an engineer by trade, has worked closely on the initiative. He said the district has had a good back and forth with the UPJ engineer to make sure the project is “copacetic” for both parties.
