Following a presentation by Richland Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey, the school board approved the COVID-19 health and safety plan at Monday’s meeting.
Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance for schools to reopen for the next academic year, each must create a plan that’s approved by the respective board, sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and posted on the school’s website.
“Once we got feedback from our community and staff, it was up to us to put together a plan to support our community and I think we did that,” Bailey said after the meeting.
“We’re going to do what’s best for our families.”
Just over a week ago, Richland released a parent survey to gather information about what the families in the district were thinking in relation to returning in a few months.
In Bailey’s report, he highlighted the responses the district received.
That included 84.4% of around 800 responses to the poll want their children back in a classroom environment, while 14% would prefer Richland educate the students remotely.
Some of the highlights of the plan include how the school will operate in the three colored phases, increased sanitation efforts, creating master schedules to maximize space, cafeteria modifications, restricting volunteers and installation of directional signage in communal areas, to name a few.
Additionally, there will be monitoring of students and staff, and if any person demonstrates symptoms of COVID-19, they will remain isolated in a predetermined area, such as the nurse’s office or conference room, until that person can safely leave the premises.
Arnold Nadonley, Richland superintendent, said there will be training that has to be done with the students and staff upon returning, but he thinks the district is ready.
He added that Richland will update the plan as needed.
Bailey acknowledged that the social-distancing guidelines will be difficult to adhere to just based on the number of students in the schools and classroom sizes.
“We’re not going to be able to do what is recommended where everyone has to be 6 feet apart,” Bailey said. “It’s physically impossible unless we only bring certain students to class every day.”
He explained that Richland will do the best it can, and if a student or parent doesn’t feel comfortable with that, the district will make accommodations to teach that student remotely until they are comfortable with returning.
Richland’s plan will be available online at www.richlandsd.com.
