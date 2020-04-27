At Monday’s meeting, Richland school board approved a more than $3 million bank loan through 1st Summit Bank for capital projects, including the demolition of the Rachel Hill Property.
“This is a very, very attractive offer,” said Jamie Doyle, PFM Financial Advisors managing director.
PFM was authorized during the March meeting to compare bank proposals to the bond market to determine which would be more advantageous for the district.
Through a video presentation, Doyle showed the board members that though the bond market has stabilized some since the COVID-19 pandemic there is still some “dislocation and illiquidity.”
“That didn’t help it when we were comparing it to the winning bank loan proposal,” Doyle said.
This loan, which is for approximately $3.166 million at an interest rate of 1.73% for 18 years, can be prepaid at any time during the life of the loan without penalty, and the bank agreed to a drawdown facility, which means Richland can receive the money as needed.
“It’s just an amazing rate that we got,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. “I was kind of shocked.”
The loan is set to have the interest paid on a semi-annual basis in May and November beginning Nov. 1 of this year and the principal is to be paid annually on Nov. 1 beginning Nov. 1, 2021.
Solicitor Timothy Leventry said he thinks the whole process went smoothly and he’s satisfied with the situation.
In a separate motion, the board approved a reimbursement resolution.
That allows the district to be reimbursed using this new money for funds already spent on the Rachel Hill project.
Nadonley said the asbestos abatement, which was also approved at the previous month’s meeting, has already been completed.
At the end of the meeting, the board held a brief budget workshop, where Business Manager Corina Long discussed the 2020-21 budget with the board.
She and Nadonley announced that they were recommending no millage increase for the coming year due to the situation with the pandemic.
In this preliminary budget the board is estimating the revenue to be $23,130,922 and expenditures to be 24,754,672.
