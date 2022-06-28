JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland school directors approved the general operating budget for next academic year with a 1.998 millage increase at Monday’s board meeting.
“It was a tough budget year,” district Business Manager Corina Long said afterward.
School officials cited several reasons for the increase, ranging from inflation to the rising cost of utilities.
Long said the additional tax money will provide Richland with about an additional $396,000 per year.
Revenues are expected to be $24,942,687, and expenditures for next year are projected at $26,906,431.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley also pointed to the cost of cyber charter schools to public education as a need for increased revenues.
He said Richland has 26 students in cyber or charter schools, some of whom either never attended the district or left.
That cost the institution roughly $400,000 this past school year.
For each student from Richland enrolled in a cyber school, the district pays that organization a rate based on what it spends per learner because the charters are taxpayer-funded.
Nadonley told the board that they should reach out to the area legislators to inquire about cyber charter reform that’ll help public schools.
“It’s got to change,” he said. “It’s bankrupting school districts.”
During the meeting, the board also renewed numerous software and licensing contracts for the new years.
Nadonley said Richland tries to align the reoccurring agreements all at once, which makes it easier than approving them piecemeal throughout the year.
Board member Tim Warshel asked about one approval regarding purchase of 70 replacement Chromebooks and licenses for the elementary faculty and staff for $31,990.
His question was about the life expectancy of the computers.
Richland has a four-year replacement cycle for the Chromebooks.
When the wiped devices are outdated, seniors can purchase them for $20 plus fees, and the district puts them out for bid to companies that buy the old technology in bulk.
Warshel also asked if the computers could be donated to the Cambria County Library, and fellow school director Tricia Shaffer suggested nursing homes as an option as well.
