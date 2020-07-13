Richland School District is using fogging machines to clean district buildings, sanitize buses and help assure safe conditions when classes resume at the end of August.
Johnstown company Eco Safe Sanitizing makes the disinfectant TwinOxide, which maintenance staff will use to fight COVID-19 – in addition to traditional cleaning – Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“It’s a supplemental thing,” Nadonley said.
The product is currently used in the weight room before and after students train there.
According to information on Eco Safe’s website, TwinOxide combines sodium chlorite and sodium bisulfate to create an “ultra-pure” chlorine dioxide gas that’s dissolved in water “which acts as the active disinfectant agent.”
TwinOxide is safe to breathe, EPA-approved and won’t cause skin or eye irritation.
It’s also in the process of being added to the EPA’s list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19.
The website explains that it can be used as frequently as needed and, depending on the concentration, it will “rapidly kill” any contaminant on any surface within minutes.
“This stuff doesn’t leave a residue and it doesn’t stain,” Dave Miller, vice president of Miller Motor Co., said.
Beyond social distancing
Buses are an important place to increase disinfection because they’re one of the most congested areas for students, Nadonley said.
Miller Motor Co. is Richland’s transportation contractor, and uses the fogging machines on buses along with regular cleaning measures.
Miller said the product is food grade and safe for children.
“Just about everywhere else we can social distance the kids to the best of our ability – except here,” Richland Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey said of buses.
School officials found out about this disinfectant because Richland parent P.J. McGowan owns Eco Safe.
Bailey said he reached out to McGowan to talk about implementing TwinOxide.
Corded machines were being used for sanitizing but battery-operated foggers arrived on Monday.
Treating the fleet
Richland now has 12 sanitizing units of varying styles with the goal of having 30 units – one for each bus, van and spare vehicle – by the time school starts.
One gallon of TwinOxide costs $40 and covers 5,000 square feet.
Miller said that it takes less than five minutes to fog a standard-sized bus.
During the school year, his employees will sanitize every bus after each run.
Miller operates 19 buses and 11 vans for Richland and “eventually” he wants to use the cleaning method on all of his vehicles.
“That’s about the only product we feel comfortable using,” Miller said.
