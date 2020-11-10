In Richland Township, curbside recycling collection is mandated by state law, township supervisors said.
But in an attempt to reduce the cost, the supervisors voted Monday to modify the program within the limits of the law and restart the bidding process among recycling contractors.
That decision also necessitated the rejection of a three-year-bid of $615,600 from Burgmeier’s Hauling. Burgmeier’s made that bid based on bi-weekly curbside collection of a variety of household recyclables.
Supervisor Keith Lehman said that bid was nearly four times the cost of the current three-year-contract with Pro Disposal.
The recycling contract with Pro Disposal is drawing to an end, and the supervisors are aiming to have a new contract in place for 2021 through 2023.
At the completion of the initial bidding period in October, Burgmeier’s was the only bid received. The supervisors tabled it then, and officially rejected it on Monday.
Municipalities nationwide are seeing rising costs to dispose of recycled materials because the value of the materials has declined in recent years, according to Burgmeier’s sales representative Dalton Wood.
Despite increased costs, Pennsylvania municipalities with populations of more than 5,000 people and a density of more than 300 people per-square-mile must provide curbside recyclable collection of at least three materials.
Richland Township’s website shows residents may fill curbside bins with glass containers, aluminum steel and bi-metallic cans, five types of plastics, cardboard, corrugated boxes and newspaper.
The supervisors authorized Rian Barker, the township’s executive director, to recommend changes to the program and solicit bids again.
Barker said a second round of bidding could be completed by early December.
