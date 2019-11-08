Richland Township police are trying to determine how a 5-year-old boy ended up with a pistol and fired one shot, authorities said.
The boy was walking with his grandmother along Theatre Drive on Oct. 22 when they happened upon a small handgun lying on the side of the road, police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
The boy’s grandmother told him not to touch the gun, but the boy picked up the small .389 pistol and fired one round. No one was injured, Gaudlip said.
The owner reported that the gun had been lost, Gaudlip said.
The investigation is continuing.
