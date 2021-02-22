Someone cut part of the exhaust system from a Ford pickup truck last week and Richland Township police are hoping the surveillance video will enable them to make an arrest before the heist becomes a trend.
Police Chief Michael Burgan said two tall, thin men traveling in a dark-colored sedan arrived at a home on the 100 block of Solomon Run Road sometime around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Within 20 minutes, they were gone – after likely using a power tool to remove the catalytic converter from underneath the truck, he said.
The metal emission control devices are costly parts and can have high “scrap” values due to the metals they can contain inside.
Burgan said the department has dealt with sudden surges in catalytic converter thefts in the past “and we’re trying to get the jump on this one” before more are reported.
Video cameras appear to show a pair of men emerging from behind a truck and then leaving the scene in the dark four-door car. Richland Township Police are hopeful the video might provide clues to the identities of the thieves.
“If anyone sees something, even if they recognize that type of vehicle or have any ideas about what happened, it will be a big help,” Burgan said.
To reach Richland police, call 814-472-2100 and reference case number “202100949.”
