Richland Township police continue their search for the gunman involved in the Nov. 7 shooting of a Johnstown man in the Theatre Drive area, authorities said.
The 20-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
The man was in intensive care after being transferred to a trauma center, but police are not releasing the man's name or his location.
"We're concerned about his safety because of the individuals who we believe were involved in the shooting," Gaudlip said Friday.
Police are searching for a motive and are not saying if a weapon was recovered. They are calling it an isolated incident.
"We feel very confident, based on our investigation, that this individual was specifically targeted," Gaudlip said. "We believe there is no danger whatsoever to the community."
It is the first shooting in the township this year, he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
