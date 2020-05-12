A Somerset County man and a Johnstown woman were cited for disorderly conduct in separate incidents on Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts and Walmart in Richland Township, authorities said.
• Tempers boiled over in the parking lot at Dunkin' Donuts on Scalp Avenue in what police are calling road rage.
Richland Township police cited Ronald A. Telenko, 63, of the 200 block of School Avenue in Jerome, after a fight broke out in the drive-thru.
Police said the fight started when one man cut off a second driver.
The citation for disorderly conduct carries a $300 fine and $122 in court costs.
• Richland police were later called to Walmart on Town Centre Drive after a woman allegedly sprayed Lysol disinfectant on lettuce.
Police cited Jana Lynn Young, 31, of the 700 block of Pine Street, with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
The two citations carry a total of $600 in fines and $122 in court costs. Young also must pay $211 in restitution for the damaged produce.
The citations were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
