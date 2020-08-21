An alleged car thief was jailed Wednesday after police said they chased him through The Galleria in Richland Township.
Township police charged Shamik Steven Bolton, 18, of Oakhurst Homes, Johnstown, with receiving stolen property, escape, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they received a tip that a stolen 2006 Mercedes-Benz automobile was parked outside The Galleria and the driver was in the mall.
Two officers found Bolton heading toward the exit. When one officer placed his hand on his shoulder, Bolton ran outside into the parking lot, the complaint said.
Bolton jumped a guide rail and ran into an open field. He eventually stopped and allegedly fought with officers. Police used a Taser to stop Bolton from struggling, the complaint said.
Police said they found a key from the stolen Mercedes-Benz in the field about 25 yards from the guide rail.
Bolton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.