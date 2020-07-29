In accordance with health and safety guidelines, Richland High School’s performance of “The Hello Girls” has been moved outside to the Polacek Pavilion at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Monday.
Tickets are limited to 180 patrons to stay within the state mandates.
Tickets that were purchased for Thursday’s canceled performance can be exchanged for another performance. Tickets not exchanged will be refunded.
Information: 814-269-0300 or www.richlandpac.com.
