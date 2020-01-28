Richland school officials approved the emergency replacement of the heat exchanger for the domestic hot water system in the high school at a cost of $26,550 during a board meeting on Monday.
The system is made up of two 400-gallon tanks and one has been having complications, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. This causes more strain on the other to pick up the slack, he added.
Combustion Service and Equipment Co. will handle the replacement on a COSTARS contract.
"We still have adequate hot water in the building," Nadonley said.
It's unclear what is causing the problem.
Nadonley explained that one of the possibilities is scale inside the tubing due to a build up of minerals. If this is the case, the deposits are causing the heat not to transfer as quickly, "which slows the heating of water."
At the moment, this issue seems to occur on one of the tanks.
Both tanks were replaced under warranty in 2014, according to Nadonley. Because of the time lapse, officials don't believe the work needed on the exchanger will be covered.
"That's an unexpected budget hit," Nadonley said. "That's why you build a reserve and that's why you overestimate expenses and things like that."
The process to replace the exchanger could be completed within two to three weeks, and won't interrupt a normal school day, Nadonley said. As the unit is removed, the company will look for the cause.
Nadonley said that another possibility that could have led to the problem was water pressure. According to Nadonley, the high school had issues with the water pumps.
"That could have an influence on these tubes," Nadonley said.
If one or both of the tanks need to be replaced, the cost to do so would be $85,000 per tank, Nadonley said.
Board President Ray McCombie asked if there was any preventative maintenance that could be done. He suggested flushing them periodically. Nadonley stated that flushing the tanks was something the district would have Combustion Service and Equipment Co. provide a proposal.
Additional costs from plumbing and related work are another concern. If that is needed, those expenses will be ratified at the next board meeting.
"There could be some ancillary work if we run into some problems," Nadonley said.
Though this was an unexpected cost, Nadonley stated that because the school was opened in 2007, this is viewed by district officials as normal upkeep.
"Just like a house, it'll have issues," Nadonley said.
