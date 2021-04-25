Several students from Richland and Northern Cambria school districts will advance to the Technology Student Association’s national competition in June.
Richland middle and high schools sent a combined 33 students to the state competition, that took place through the end of March and in to April, with most placing in the top four.
First-place participants include middle school learners Brian Zheng, Makenzie Hawkins, Sania Khan for Data Sciences and Analytics; high school students Zach Page, Kennedy Brown, Hayden Ling, Vignesh Elangovan and Melanie Gerko for Animatronics; Eryn Mckendree and Leah Chung for Architectural Design; Andrew Bauer and Caden Milne for Research and Experimentation; and Eryn Mckendree for Photographic Technology.
“We are extremely proud of our entire chapter and all the work they have put in this year,” Richland advisers Bryan Spangler and Justin Beach said in a joint statement.
“We would like to congratulate all of the students who competed at this year’s conference. We are looking forward to returning to nationals this year and competing against the best in the nation.”
Northern Cambria Middle School sent 14 students to this year’s Pennsylvania competition and had eight teams that placed in the top four.
Notably, Trey Pershing, Drake Weller, Ty Dumm and Ben Messina took first in the Junior Solar Sprint; Alyssa Yahner and Emilee DePetro landed the top place in Technical Design; and Yahner, DePetro and Julie Dumm won a championship in the Off the Grid competition.
“These students have been working extremely hard the past two months updating their events from regionals in February,” Northern Cambria adviser Matthew Kline said.
“An example of this was the Off the Grid team, which placed third at regionals. We spent some time updating their drawings and adding in missing items. Because of this, they were rewarded with a state championship.”
