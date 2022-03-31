EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Richland Township man entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to prison after he was accused of threatening to shoot a state constable and a maintenance man when they tried to evict him from a trailer home in December, authorities said.
John Joseph Herdman, 60, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on March 24 and was sentenced to two to 12 months in prison and was granted parole effective the date of his sentencing.
According to a criminal complaint, a state constable and a maintenance man arrived at Stonehedge Court on Walters Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, with a court order to evict Herdman.
The maintenance man removed the doorknob and the constable attempted to kick in the door when no one answered the door, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Herdman allegedly responded to the action by saying, “If you touch my door again, I will shoot you.”
Richland Township police then arrived and tried to coax Herdman out of the trailer when he tossed a 12-gauge shotgun shell out of the damaged door, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team were called to speak with Herdman, after which he surrendered without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.