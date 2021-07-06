A Richland Township man died Tuesday from injuries he suffered a day earlier in a motorcycle crash on Walters Avenue, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
William C. Carnell III, 49, was the operator of a three-wheel 2021 Can-Am Spyder traveling east on Walters Avenue at 7:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve at the onramp to the Johnstown Expressway.
The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting Carnell, Lees said.
Carnell was taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he died in the emergency room at 7:46 a.m.
Carnell died from a head injury due to blunt force trauma, Less said. He was not wearing a helmet, Less said.
The death is being ruled an accident.
Richland Township police and firefighters also responded.
