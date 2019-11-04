State and federal education privacy guidelines prohibit Richland School District from releasing details about any disciplinary action the district takes against a student who made a racist remark Sunday at a nearby competition, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
But he said the hurtful, insensitive and derogatory remark – and responses to it by fellow classmates – also created a “teachable moment” that Nadonley said he hopes the teens will learn from it.
“The worst mistake that can be made now is not learning from it,” Nadonley said.
The district reached out to the community Sunday after discovering a video was posted online showing a young white Richland student at a cheerleading competition voicing the derogatory term while fellow classmates reacted “inappropriately” nearby.
At that point, a district investigation was launched to “implement appropriate and timely discipline,” district officials said Sunday.
Citing federal and state laws to protect juveniles privacy, Nadonley noted the district won’t be able to divulge the punishments levied.
In general, Pennsylvania’s public schools have the power to hand down detention, suspension or expulsion, when school guidebook violations occur.
For Richland, Nadonley said the district’s personal suspension policy typically favors in-school suspension “because that way, we know they’re here ... serving it.”
During Sunday’s incident, students weren’t on the Richland School District property when the remark was made but Nadonley noted that they were at a school function and representing the district regardless, making their conduct punishable.
The Tribune-Democrat generally does not identify juveniles in incidents unless they are charged with crimes as adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.