JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland High School students and staff were sent home early on Tuesday due to a power outage in the area.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said the cause of the outage is outside the school's infrastructure and he was informed by Penelec that the power wouldn't be restored until after 5 p.m.
Each district building has an independent generator, but students still had to be dismissed because of an inability to prepare meals.
All events scheduled at the high school for Tuesday were canceled.
Lessons and operations at the elementary school continued uninterrupted.
Instruction is set to resume at the high school on Wednesday.
Classes at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College's Richland campus were also canceled for the rest of Tuesday due to the outage.
