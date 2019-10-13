The Richland High School Girls Soccer team will “kick out cancer” at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Herlinger Field against Greater Johnstown. The team is raising money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.

A pink boot will be available for fans to make a donation at the game, in addition to the T-shirt fundraiser the Lady Rams had hosted. 

Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center have teamed up with the Lady Rams to support this cause.

