JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland High School’s Class of 1967 will hold its 55th reunion at 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Hoss’s Steak & Seahouse, 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township.
Attendees can order from the menu and BYOB.
The reunion is being held in conjunction with Richland Community Days, to be held Aug. 19 and 20 along Theatre Drive and Schoolhouse Road.
Reservations are requested.
Anyone who did not receive an invitation can call 814-266-3726 or 814-886-5228 for more information.
