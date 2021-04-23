Eric A. Petrusic, of Lake Mary, Florida, has been awarded his executive MBA from Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida.
He is a 1992 graduate of Richland High School and received a bachelor's degree in computer science engineering from Schreyer Honors College at Penn State in 1997.
For the past 16 years, Petrusic has been employed by Accesso Technology Group Inc. in Lake Mary, holding a number of programming and management positions, lastly as president of ticketing.
He recently started his own business as the co-founder and chief technology officer of Blue Gator Consulting, based in Lake Mary.
He is the son of Frank and Judy Petrusic, of Richland Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.