Power outages in Richland Township and Geistown Borough left more than 2,000 residents without electricity Monday afternoon, according to a Penelec spokesman.
An issue with a recloser on a utility pole located near Route 219 and Scalp Avenue caused the outage, leaving hundreds of residents without power shortly after 1 p.m.
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said crews worked to correct the issue, and power was restored at about 2:45 p.m.
