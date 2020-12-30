Richland School District students will return to a hybrid model of learning Tuesday while Forest Hills pupils are set to continue remote education through Jan. 15.
Both schools have been in a remote learning period since Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 situation in the area, which has since began to level off.
Richland students will learn remotely Monday then transition to a hybrid schedule the following day.
“The hybrid model with a smaller population in school at one time allows us to substantially reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 while at school or on the school bus,” a district release said.
During that time “Red” students will attend Tuesday and Thursday and “Blue” students will go Wednesday and Friday for the first week.
A full schedule laid out through Feb. 12 can be found on Richland’s website.
District officials also noted that they are still waiting for information regarding after-school activities.
Meanwhile at Forest Hills, school leaders opted to remain in remote education for the next two weeks with students beginning a hybrid plan based on last names Jan. 19 – a schedule will be released soon.
The day previous is a teacher in-service day and Wednesdays after Jan. 20 will remain early dismissal dates.
Additionally, to assist with these educational options, Forest Hills will continue a number of supplementary programs.
Staff office hours will be available both virtually and in person; cyber cafe hours may be offered at the junior-senior high school for internet availability – these sessions may be scheduled for specific dates and times – students must bring their school-issued Chromebook; and internet access is available in the parking areas on campus.
The meal distribution program will continue to occur throughout the remote learning cycle, utilizing the established distribution sites, and will follow the Tuesday and Wednesday delivery cycle; the junior-senior high field house may also be offered as an additional remote site to assist students with help; and internet access and established remote sites will continue to operate during the remote learning phase.
“Even though these decisions are difficult and unpopular, they are necessary to preserve the health and well-being of all Rangers and to allow us to educate your child during a very unpredictable time,” a Forest Hills release said.
