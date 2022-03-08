JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past 80 years, Richland Township has become a suburb of Johnstown as well as its retail and commercial center. The township, off U.S. Route 219, is also the home of the county airport and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
And while the township has depended on volunteer firefighters through the years, it now has a few career firefighters to depend on.
Three paid firefighters began working daylight hours Feb. 28, at the department's 1321 Scalp Avenue station.
With an aging and dwindling volunteer roster, the department has became a "combination" fire service.
One of the new firefighters is Chris Meyers, 31, originally from Richland. He was most recently a hired lieutenant at the Mount Lebanon Fire Department in Pittsburgh.
"You never know who you are going to meet and have a chance to help," he said. "It's not only an exciting job, it gives you the chance to help the community. This is where I grew up. It's good to come home."
Meyers is also the son of the department's volunteer fire Chief Wes Meyers.
Kevin Schrock, 42, from Johnstown, was formerly a Johnstown firefighter, but he most recently worked for a department in Washington County, Maryland.
"I like the camaraderie and being part of a team," he said. "That's huge. You need that because you see some, well, interesting things on the job."
Trevor Miller, 22, of Altoona, decided to pursue EMS and fire service as a career. The Richland job is his first.
"I want to help others," he said. "I want to be there to help somebody in need."
The transition from volunteer to combination department was set in motion last year.
Wes Meyers, the department's fire chief and treasurer, had asked the township for help.
"Daylight hours, now with COVID especially, have really hit us as far as manpower," he said. "And some of the guys available during the day are over the age of 50. Some things are harder on those of us who are that age," he said.
Meyers said the department has 50 volunteers on its roster, but about 20 members are active.
Richland firefighters were dispatched on roughly 1,000 calls last year, Cambria County 911 Director Art Martynuska said in an email.
"They are second busiest department in the county, right behind the city of Johnstown," he said.
Although the department has a live-in program for training younger members, Meyers said they move to career positions in other regions.
The township supervisors and administration saw the need clearly when Meyers approached with the request, said Bryan Beppler, the township's executive director.
"Wes made us aware that, especially during daylight hours, volunteers had difficulty responding," Beppler said. "There was a hole in service during the day."
Meyers said the the annual cost of paying the advertised wage of up to $22.50 per hour plus benefits for the three firefighters is $200,000.
The department received a total of $272,000 from the Richland Township Board of Supervisors as they planned the township's $6.9 million budget for 2022.
The total contribution was nearly a 300% increase from the supervisors' traditional annual contribution of $72,000.
However, the $272,000 allocation the township made for this year isn't guaranteed to be recurring annually, Beppler said.
"I'd say every budget is open, and there's no guarantee that would be continuing moving forward, but I can't answer that at this time," he said. "Our budget in 2021 fortunately had money that carried over...but that doesn't mean that may continue in future years."
Chairman of the board of supervisors, Robert Heffelfinger, Jr., who is also a Richland volunteer firefighter, didn't have an answer for how many tax dollars would be allocated annually to the fire department, but he said the township would continue supporting the department's need to pay firefighters.
"We can't go back," he said. "This is a need. The township and fire department will work hand in hand."
Meyers said he is also applying for state grants for hiring and retaining firefighters.
The addition of the current paid firefighters has pushed the department's budget to more than $1 million, he said.
"We try to offset that with fundraisers, banquet hall rentals, community fund drives to businesses and residents," Meyers said. "I will say our residents helped us out tremendously during COVID."
Statewide, career firefighters are typically paid through collaboration with municipalities that either provide additional funds or even establish a fire tax to raise a specific tax for fire services, said Jerry Ozog, executive director of Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute.
The Richland department tapped Ozog as a consultant. He provided examples of best practices used across the state in establishing a combination fire department.
"The fastest-growing type of fire department is a combination department," Ozog said.
Heffelfinger said he feels that for as long as the township can continue funding its usual obligations, it will do so without raising the usual property tax, let alone consider a new fire tax.
"But if our budget for insurance, utilities, road salt, etc. outpaced our ability to tax in a normal way, then we would have to consider adding a fire tax," he said.
Ozog said municipalities and departments statewide have seen volunteerism decline.
"One of the main reasons is changing demographics," he said. "Populations in some ares of the state are declining and getting older; in other places, there's growth, which means companies are getting busier and busier, straining volunteer markets."
A bicameral commission of the Pennsylvania Legislature in 2018 found volunteerism fell from 300,000 volunteers statewide in the 1970s to 38,000 in 2018.
In the future as career firefighters increases, departments in many small areas are going to have to consider regionalization, Ozog said.
The Richland Fire Department was the result of regionalization. It had originally been divided into four distinct fire protection districts that consolidated between 2000 and 2004.
And in early 2009, by order of the Geistown Borough Council, the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department was given operational and administrative control of the Geistown Volunteer Fire Department, according to the department's web site.
"Richland Township has recognized a need to serve the citizens and needs to take step now to become a combination fire department," Ozog said. "I congratulate the leadership of the department and the supervisors for recognizing the need to move in this direction."
