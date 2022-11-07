JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is the most important form a high school student can complete for college financial aid, according to Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency higher education access partner Julie Fontana.
That's why she spent Monday evening at Richland High School helping dozens of families navigate the document, which helps determine a prospective college student's eligibility for most types of financial aid.
"It's a benefit to the student and the family," Fontana said.
This was the sixth annual FAFSA session for Richland. Every fall term, families of seniors are invited in to speak to Fontana and get guidance on filling out the application.
Nicole Crowell, school counselor for 10th through 12th grades, said it's important to have an expert available to lend a hand. She considers the annual event a serious benefit to the Richland families.
"It takes all that guesswork out," Crowell said.
Madison Wesner, a senior, said she and her mother were appreciative of the access to Fontana.
"They're being very helpful," she said. "It's a very smooth process."
Wesner added that if she had to do this on her own, she's not sure she'd be able to complete the application.
From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., there were nine families every hour working with Fontana and others from PHEAA to fill out the form.
Timothy Regan, Richland High School principal, noted that filling out the FAFSA can sometimes be a frustrating and difficult process, which is why he's thankful to offer this aid.
"My goal for all of this is to eliminate barriers for our families," he said.
Monday's event is the latest is a series of gatherings Crowell has organized to assist students – the latest being a career day held Oct. 29 that featured more than 70 guests. There was also an early acceptance day event that took place as the new semester began.
Regan said Monday's event was a "wonderful evening for students," but noted that the "unfortunate reality" is there aren't enough families that take part.
That's not just an issue at Richland. Fontana said as of this year, there's been a dip of 13,000 people applying for the aid compared to last year. She advises seniors to apply even if they don't plan on going to a post-secondary school, just in case they change their minds.
Crowell is also encouraging all families to apply.
She said she tells students to do so even if they don't have to know where they're going for sure or what they want to major in, that way they get as much information as possible and can compare aid at different schools.
For more information on the free application, visit www.studentaid.gov or the PHEAA checklist at www.pheaa.org.
